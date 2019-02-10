  • Mom charged after 2-week-old baby dies from methadone overdose

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CUDAHY, Wis. - A Wisconsin mom has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide after her 2-week-old son died of a methadone overdose in December.

    According to WITI-TV, Amanda-Linn Tanski, 30, of Cudahy, was charged Friday in the boy's death, which the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office ruled a homicide caused "by being given a lethal dose of methadone." 

    Tanski previously told investigators that a doctor had prescribed methadone to her and wasn't concerned about the drug passing on to the breastfeeding baby, who was born Dec. 5, the news station reported. Tanski claimed that the child, who had been in the hospital until Dec. 17 because of "birth complications," died early Dec. 19 after a breastfeeding session, authorities said.

    But the medical examiner does not believe the quantity of methadone found in the baby's system could have been transferred through breastfeeding, according to WITI

    Tanski appeared Saturday before Milwaukee Councy Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who set her bond at $5,000, WISN reported

