Mom charged with murder after newborn baby found dead in trash bag

MANCHESTER, Ky. - A Kentucky woman is behind bars after police say she killed her newborn baby.
According to WKYT, Amber Bowling, 21, of Manchester, has been charged with murder after police say she hid the infant in a garbage bag, then threw the child "over the upstairs banister" of an apartment building.
21-year-old KY woman charged with murder in death of newborn baby found in trash bag >> https://t.co/t5hRtghWbu pic.twitter.com/xXPF55hnXw— wave3news (@wave3news) December 12, 2018
Police said the baby, born Sunday, was found dead Tuesday morning, WAVE reported. According to the autopsy, the newborn suffered fractures to the cranium and ribs, as well as brain bleeding, WLEX reported.
Bowling, who was arrested Wednesday, is being held in the Clay County Detention Center, according to WAVE.
Newborn baby found dead in trash bag outside KY home >> https://t.co/NHCdgW1FH6 pic.twitter.com/bahDoF0fzG— wave3news (@wave3news) December 12, 2018
