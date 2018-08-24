0 Mom, daughter electrocuted by air conditioner, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - A woman and her daughter were killed after the air conditioner unit in the motel room the family was staying in malfunctioned, authorities said.

Police said there was an issue with the heating and ventilation unit at Economy Inn Hotel and Suites, an extended stay motel in Nash County, North Carolina, and Kendra Pittman was trying to reset it.

The system malfunctioned and started smoking, according to a statement her 10-year-old son gave police, WRAL reported.

He said his mother opened the door to let the smoke out of the room, but as she tried to leave the room, she collapsed and lost consciousness.

A family member told WRAL that she was shocked and died.

Rocky Mount police told WRAL in a written statement the unit charged the area sending electricity through Pittman as she was trying to leave.

Investigators said she suffered from cardiac arrest.

Her 9-year-old daughter was also injured and was taken to a hospital in Greenville where the child died, WRAL reported.

WITN reported Pittman was living at the motel with four others. Pittman was with her son, daughter and one girl at the time of the incident. A fifth person living at the hotel wasn’t there.

Pittman’s son was taken to a hospital to be checked out and another girl was not hurt, WITN reported.

Building inspectors were called in to examine the ventilation unit, and police said they were going to look at the motel’s code enforcement records, WRAL reported.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department gave WRAL a list of recent inspection reports. The inspector said the department had found common violations.

