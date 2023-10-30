Monday Night Football: How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions game tonight

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 8 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Raiders vs. Lions, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 30

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions game on?

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Raiders vs. Lions on Monday Night Football:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: