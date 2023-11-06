Monday Night Football: How to watch the LA Chargers vs. New York Jets game tonight

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 9 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the New York Jets. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: Chargers vs. Jets, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets game:

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets game on?

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch Chargers vs. Jets on Monday Night Football:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: