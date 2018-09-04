0 Monica Lewinsky ends TV interview after 'off-limits' Clinton question

JERUSALEM - Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky walked off stage during a live television interview Monday in Jerusalem after she was asked about her sex scandal with former President Bill Clinton, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“I’m sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this,” Lewinsky, 45, told Channel 2 News anchor Yonit Levi before taking off her microphone and walking off stage, the newspaper reported.

.@MonicaLewinsky walking out abruptly on @LeviYonit (chief anchor at @NewsChannelIL ) few seconds into her on stage live Interview after being asked: do you still expect a personal apology from Pres. Clinton. “Sorry, i cant do this”. pic.twitter.com/ZN3BiGViwF — ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) September 3, 2018

Questions about the 1998 scandal with the former president had been “off-limits,” Lewinsky told the Post.

Lewinsky had just finished a speech at the Jerusalem Convention Center when she sat down with Levi.

Referencing comments Clinton made earlier this year -- in which the former president said he did not owe Lewinsky an apology -- Levi asked for Lewinsky’s reaction.

“Do you still expect that apology? A personal apology?” Levi said.

That’s when Lewinsky walked off the stage, the Post reported.

“There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not,” she said in a statement. “When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled. I left because it is more important than ever for women to stand up for themselves and not allow others to control their narrative.”

In a statement, Channel 2 News said it thanked Lewinsky for her appearance, “and we respect her sensitivity and wish her luck.”

The station added that it made sure to honor Lewinsky’s requests, adding that the question Levi asked was “legitimate, worthy and respectful, and in no way went beyond Ms. Lewinsky's requests."

