FORT WORTH, Texas (AP)— American Airlines is pushing back the expected return of its Boeing 737 Max jets into next year.
The airline said Wednesday that it expects to slowly bring the plane back into its schedule starting Jan. 16.
That's six weeks later than American planned just last month, and the sixth time the airline has pushed back the plane's return.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Fort Worth-based American says it will drop about 140 flights per day until mid-January because of the grounding.
American has 24 Max jets in storage and expected to have 40 by the end of the year. American has about 950 jets, not counting smaller American Eagle planes.
The Max was grounded worldwide after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Boeing is working on changes to flight-control software and computers.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman missing after last being seen at Rostraver Township home
- 19-year-old woman tried to carjack off-duty sheriff deputy, police say
- Local school district using new technology to keep students safe
- VIDEO: Dangerous drug possibly connected to overdoses at Allegheny County rehab center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}