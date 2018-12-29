More than 45 million view Netflix's ‘Bird Box' during its first week

“Bird Box” soared to record heights on Netflix, as more than 45 million people watched the thriller starring Sandra Bullock during its first week, ETOnline reported.
The drama debuted on the steaming service on Dec. 21, and the company said the film set a Netflix record for most viewers in its first week.
Netflix does not usually release viewing statistics, but the company felt compelled to share the film’s numbers on Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- From duct-taped shoes to $11M: Man leaves surprise donations
- 3 charged in alleged abduction of infant in O'Hara Township
- Man cycling home from work allegedly struck, grievously injured by drunk driver
- 200-Person Brawl Breaks Out At Virginia Skating Rink
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" Netflix tweeted, showing a GIF of Bullock taking off her blindfold and mouthing the words, “Oh, my God.”
Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film! pic.twitter.com/uorU3cSzHR— Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) December 28, 2018
In “Bird Box,” Bullock stars as the mother of two children who wander blindfolded through deadly terrain, trying to find sanctuary while grappling with danger at every turn, ETOnline reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}