More than 45 million view Netflix's ‘Bird Box' during its first week

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    “Bird Box” soared to record heights on Netflix, as more than 45 million people watched the thriller starring Sandra Bullock during its first week, ETOnline reported.

    The drama debuted on the steaming service on Dec. 21, and the company said the film set a Netflix record for most viewers in its first week.

    Netflix does not usually release viewing statistics, but the company felt compelled to share the film’s numbers on Twitter.

    "Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched Bird Box — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!" Netflix tweeted, showing a GIF of Bullock taking off her blindfold and mouthing the words, “Oh, my God.”

    In “Bird Box,” Bullock stars as the mother of two children who wander blindfolded through deadly terrain, trying to find sanctuary while grappling with danger at every turn, ETOnline reported.

     
     

