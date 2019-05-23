More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef have been recalled because of possible E. coli contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling the raw beef products, which were packaged on April 19 and shipped nationwide for further distribution and processing.
The products affected by the recall have establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” a USDA news release said.
The release said the FSIS is concerned that some products may be in institutional facility freezers.
“Institutions who have purchased these products are urged not to use them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”
TRENDING NOW:
- Strong storms, potential for isolated tornado Thursday
- ‘Vomit fraud' on the rise among some ride-share services, including steep fees
- Pennsylvania hosting Fish-For-Free Day this weekend
- VIDEO: Woman's last wish is for her dog to be euthanized, buried with her
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}