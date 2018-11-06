0 More than $85,000 raised for California teacher who punched student in class

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A fundraiser for a Maywood, California, high school music teacher has raised more than $85,000.

KCBS reported that Marston Riley, a 64-year-old teacher at Maywood Academy High School, was seen on video getting into a fist fight with a 14-year-old boy in the classroom. The incident happened at an alternative school and reportedly happened after the student was reprimanded for not wearing the correct school uniform.

Video recorded before the fight showed the student repeatedly saying the N-word at Riley, who is African-American.

Riley could be heard telling the student, “You better leave” over and over, before swinging at the student. Eventually, a woman intervenes and separates the two. Students in the classroom looked on, with some recording the incident on their cell phones.

School officials called police and Riley was arrested and charged with suspicion of committing cruelty against a child.

Cecilia Diaz-Jimenez, who KCBS reported identified herself as a former employee of Maywood Academy from 2015 to June 2018, created the GoFundMe page on Riley’s behalf. She said the funds would go to Riley and help with his bail or lawyers.

Diaz-Jimenez said Riley was released from jail on Saturday.

“However, I will keep this GoFundMe because he is going to need all the help he can get,” Diaz-Jimenez wrote. “Be mindful that the school district is looking at dismissing him and I would not doubt if the student's parents are looking into pressing criminal charges. I am sure Mr. Riley will need money to pay any fines, fees and lawyers. For those who continue to donate, Thank you!”

In a video added to the donation page, Riley said the page is legitimate. “I want to thank Cecilia Diaz for setting it up for me, and I want to thank you for supporting me,” he said. “You are a blessing.”

The fundraiser has surpassed its $50,000 goal.

