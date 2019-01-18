0 Mother claims child's light-up sippy cup exploded

BOISE, Idaho - A mother in Idaho is warning other parents after she claims her child’s lighted, insulated sippy cup exploded.

Dzevada Becirovic told KTVB that her son’s Nuby cup exploded after she filled it up with milk.

She told the television station that the bottom of the cup, where she said a lithium-ion battery was installed, blew up, injuring her hands, face and lungs.

“It was super scary. I immediately couldn’t breathe. My lungs were on fire, my throat. I couldn’t stop coughing,” Becirovic told KTVB.

She had just bought the cup the week before and had been thinking about getting another before the incident.

The company that produces the Nuby cup, Luv N’ Care, Ltd. said it is investigating and has requested Becirovic send it the cup so it can be examined, KTVB reported. The company said that all cups are tested and inspected, calling them safe if used correctly. The company says this is the first complaint about the product.

Becirovic said she never put the cup in a microwave or dishwasher and won’t send Luv N’ Care the cup because she wants to consult a lawyer and have a third party inspect it. She said she believes that the battery is too powerful for the cup.

“We do our best to protect our kids every day, but something like that is just a freak accident or it could be something that’s preventable by not having such a powerful battery in a little kid’s cup,” Becirovic told KTVB.

