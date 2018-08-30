  • Mother of 5 killed in crash after boyfriend cut brake lines to make crack pipe, police say

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    SCRANTON, Penn. - A Pennsylvania woman was killed in a car crash last week after police said her boyfriend cut the brake lines on her vehicle to try to obtain a metal pipe to smoke crack.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Victim Tammy A. Fox, 38, the mother of five children, died when her Hyundai Sonata accelerated, sped through an intersection and slammed into a tree on Aug. 22, according to NJ.com.

    Her boyfriend, John Williams Jenkins Jr., 39, allegedly cut the lines “in an attempt to obtain a metal pipe that could be used to smoke crack cocaine,” NJ.com reported, quoting the Pennsylvania State Police.

    The news site also reported that investigators made the discovery after inspecting the vehicle.

    Jenkins, who was arrested and charged with homicide in Fox’s death, is jailed without bail.

    His preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for next week.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for Fox’s children.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories