Mother of girl found slain in duffel bag extradited to California

LOS ANGELES - The mother of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag near Los Angeles has been extradited from Houston, Texas, to California to face questioning about her daughter’s death.
Taquesta Graham, 28, was at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Station in Norwalk on Friday being held without bond for an unrelated parole violation, media outlets reported, citing jail records.
Graham hasn’t been charged in the death of her daughter, Trinity Love Jones, the Los Angeles Times reported. However, Sheriff’s investigators, however, are preparing a criminal case for prosecutors naming Graham as a suspect in the girl’s death, according to NBC News.
Graham’s boyfriend, 38-year-old Emiel Hunt, was charged Tuesday with murder in Jones' death.
"Homicide Investigators continue to vet community tips and follow up on additional evidence obtained during the investigation," a statement from the LA County Sheriff's Department said.
County employees found Jones' body March 5 "partially inside a black, rollaway-type duffel bag" down an embankment, the Sheriff's Department said, according to previous Cox Media Group reports. Investigators identified her after releasing sketches of the girl, along with photos of the bag and her clothes, to news outlets and on social media.
While Jones' death has been ruled a homicide, authorities haven’t said exactly how the girl was killed.
