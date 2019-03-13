LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A California man is facing a murder charge in the death of his girlfriend's 9-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a duffel bag off a Hacienda Heights trail last week.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrested Emiel Hunt, 38, early Saturday after they found him sleeping in a car outside the San Diego airport. On Tuesday, he was charged in Trinity Love Jones' death.
Deputies also detained a second person of interest in the case but did not provide additional information.
County employees found Jones' body March 5 "partially inside a black, rollaway-type duffel bag" down an embankment, the Sheriff's Department said last week. Investigators identified her after releasing sketches of the girl, along with photos of the bag and her clothes, to news outlets and on social media.
The department has not released how Jones died but said the Coroner's Office "determined the death to be a homicide."
Hunt is being held on $2 million bail, KTLA reported.
