  • Mueller recommends Paul Manafort be sentenced to 19.5-24.5 years in prison and $24M fine

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office recommends that President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort serve a sentence of 19.5 to 24.5 years in prison after being convicted of eight financial crimes in Virginia.

    The sentencing memorandum also recommended a fine of up to $24 million.

    Earlier this week, a federal judge ruled Manafort not only lied to Mueller’s team, he made false statements after agreeing to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office, according to court documents.

    The judge also found that Manafort lied in statements to investigators and the grand jury about finances related to a pro-Trump super PAC, that he lied about his communications with alleged Russian intelligence agent Konstantin Kilimnik and that he lied about information in another Justice Department investigation, among other false statements.

    Manafort’s attorneys have denied any wrongdoing. Officials said he’s turned over access to his electronic devices and email accounts as part of his cooperation.

    Last month, defense attorneys said Manafort has been kept in solitary confinement for his own safety. He’s had severe gout for several months of his incarceration, according to his attorneys, and it’s sometimes been severe enough to require that he use a wheelchair.

