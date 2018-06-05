  • Mystery dinosaur skeleton sells for over $2 million at Paris auction

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    A 30-foot-long dinosaur skeleton sold for more than $2.3 million at an auction at  the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Monday.

    The unidentified 150 million-year-old skeleton, which was discovered at Morrison Formation site in Wyoming in 2013, could belong to an unknown species. What's known about the skeleton, which is 70% intact, is only that it belonged to a carnivorous dinosaur that lived during the late Jurassic period, Eric Mickeler, who works for the Aguttes auction, told Agence France-Presse.

    It was sold to a buyer who wishes to remain anonymous. 

    “The buyer is French and he told me before the sale ... ‘if I get it, I would present it to the public’ and this is amazing,” auctioneer Claude Aguttes told Reuters.

    More: World's oldest lizard fossil reveals new evolutionary clues about reptiles, scientists say

    More: Weird reptile-like mammal species discovered amid ancient Utah dinosaur bones

    Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mystery dinosaur skeleton sells for over $2 million at Paris auction

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lawyers: Target racially profiled, forced exposure of Michigan woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gay marriage plaintiff: Supreme Court's cake ruling is…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz stepping down at end of June…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Americans remember RFK's death: 'I collapsed and began howling'