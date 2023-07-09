Mystics' Elena Delle Donne exits loss to Sun with apparent ankle re-injury ahead of All-Star Game

Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne appeared re-injure her left ankle in the second quarter of a 92-84 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Sunday afternoon.

With a minute and 20 seconds remaining in the second half, the former WNBA MVP was seen limping toward the locker room after she landed on DeWanna Donner's foot in the effort to contest a mid-range jumper. She was officially ruled out with an ankle sprain in an announcement from the team shortly after.

Elena Delle Donne limped to the locker room after she appeared to roll her ankle. pic.twitter.com/WrMF2unkjh — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2023

After the game, head coach Eric Thibault told reporters the team would know more about Delle Donne's status after arriving back in D.C., but added that she was "frustrated" more than anything, according to NBC Sports Washington commentator Tyler Byrum

Playing just 13 minutes, she recorded two rebounds, two assists and two steals. This comes after she sprained the same ankle late in the Mystics' 94-89 loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 30.

For the Sun, DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas scored or assisted on 67% of Connecticut's points in the win, according to ESPN.

Bonner recorded 28 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Thomas added 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists

The Mystics were led by Tianna Hawkins, who notched 24 points on 1o-for-12 shooting from the field and four rebounds.

Delle Donne was day-to-day for the next two games but was cleared to return ahead of Sunday's game, even warming up without a brace or wrap. While it's unclear how long she'll be sidelined, it seems likely she won't be able to play in the upcoming All-Star game as she hoped.

The three-time WNBA All-Star starter was picked last in the All-Star Game Draft on Saturday by Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson ahead of the upcoming game on July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

When Delle Donne took to social media to joke about her late selection, ESPN's LaChina Robinson assured her that uncertainty about her availability was the determining factor.

Stewart & Wilson made it clear in our break that this ONLY happened because they weren’t sure if EDD would be healthy for the game as she is out right now with an ankle injury. https://t.co/FFbRNfhRxV — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) July 8, 2023

The 33-year-old was hampered by back injuries during past three seasons and appeared to be back in full form this summer. Ahead of Sunday's game she was averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

She and Thomas headlined this year's list of 12 All-Star Game reserves. Delle Donne even appeared to confirm that she'd be able to play in the event when Wilson asked as she shared a GIF of herself masking up.

While Delle Donne's potential absence from the All-Star Game is unfortunate for fans, her absence is a major loss for the Mystics. The shorthanded team committed 18 turnovers and struggled on defense especially in the fourth quarter during Sunday's loss.

Washington was without starting center Shakira Austin, who went down June 25 with a hip injury that is expected keep her sidelined for at least three weeks. Guard Natasha Cloud was also out with an ankle injury she sustained this week. Guard Kristi Toliver has been out June 16 with plantar fasciitis in her foot.

While the team holds out hope for Delle Donne's swift return, it is reportedly expecting Toliver to be back some time after the All-Star break.