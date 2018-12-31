  • Nail salon customer runs over, kills manicurist while fleeing to avoid payment, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas manicurist and mom of three is dead after a customer who tried to flee the nail salon without paying ran over her.

    According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nhu Nguyen, 53, a nail tech at Crystal Nails & Spa, died Saturday after the customer, whose credit card was declined, claimed that she needed to get money out of her car to pay the $35 bill. Nguyen followed the customer into the parking lot and was struck and dragged by the woman's car, KTNV reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The suspect, described as "a white woman in her 20s," is still at large, KTNV reported. Police said she had been driving a stolen rental car, which officers found Saturday night, according to the Review-Journal.

    Read more here or here.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories