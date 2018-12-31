Nail salon customer runs over, kills manicurist while fleeing to avoid payment, police say

LAS VEGAS - A Las Vegas manicurist and mom of three is dead after a customer who tried to flee the nail salon without paying ran over her.
Nail salon customer kills mother of 3 over $35 manicure https://t.co/P1Jb5NUYB3 via @reviewjournal and @lauxkimber— Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) December 30, 2018
According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Nhu Nguyen, 53, a nail tech at Crystal Nails & Spa, died Saturday after the customer, whose credit card was declined, claimed that she needed to get money out of her car to pay the $35 bill. Nguyen followed the customer into the parking lot and was struck and dragged by the woman's car, KTNV reported.
The suspect, described as "a white woman in her 20s," is still at large, KTNV reported. Police said she had been driving a stolen rental car, which officers found Saturday night, according to the Review-Journal.
