Naked man walks into Subway, steals bag of chips before being arrested, owner says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man is in jail after police said he stripped naked in the parking lot of a Subway around noon Friday.
Police arrested Kip Suttle and charged him with vandalism and assault, WHBQ reported.
Tonight, I spoke with a woman still reeling after a naked man ran inside of a local Subway at 11.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) November 24, 2018
I'll have more of this shocking interaction coming up on @FOX13Memphis. pic.twitter.com/YFHIB60Vrc
Investigators said Suttle attacked a man who was driving him to cash a check during the drive.
The victim pulled into the lot to stop the attack and get away. Police said Suttle bit him in the triceps and punched him in the face.
The Subway owner told WHBQ that Suttle came inside, stole and ate at least one bag of chips before going through an “Employees Only” door into the kitchen.
Suttle was naked at this point.
The store owner and multiple customers tackled Suttle before police made the arrest.
“I was just in shock,” said witness Lisa Basinger.
She and her 5-year-old grandson witnessed the incident.
Investigators also told WHBQ that Suttle caused about $1,500 worth of damage to the victim’s car, including a “broken transmission and stereo system.”
