NASCAR: Christopher Bell wins his third straight race of 2025 at Phoenix

The NASCAR Cup Series season is four races old and Christopher Bell has already accomplished something no Cup driver has done in five seasons.

Bell won his third straight race of 2025 when he beat his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin in a two-lap sprint to the finish. The two-lap restart was set up by a caution for Ty Gibbs, another Joe Gibbs Racing car.

After crashing out in the Daytona 500, Bell won at Atlanta and a week ago at the Circuit of the Americas. Bell is the first driver since Kevin Harvick to win three Cup races in a row. Harvick, like Bell, won the second, third and fourth races of the season in 2018.

Bell was comfortably leading when Gibbs hit the wall but Hamlin was able to hang with him on the restart. On the final lap, Bell had the edge down the backstretch and pushed Hamlin out wide in the final two corners to get the victory.