NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond: TV channels, how to stream, best bets, news, weather and more

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Richmond this weekend as the race for the playoffs heats up. Five of the 16 playoff spots can still be clinched with five races remaining in the regular season, so literally everyone is still racing for the postseason after 21 races.

Championship leader Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite for the race win with Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell not far behind. Despite the Gibbs Toyotas' dominance at Richmond, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson and Josh Berry (driving for a then-injured Chase Elliott) finished 1-2 in the spring race and again should provide a formidable challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Cook Out 400:

Cook Out 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30 - 1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:20 - 2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2:30 - 3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA)3 - 6:30 p.m.: Cook Out 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Cook Out 400 details

Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval), Henrico County, VirginiaLength: 400 laps for 300 milesBanking: Turns – 14 degrees | Tri-oval – 8 degrees | Backstretch – 2 degrees2022 winner: Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the Cook Out 400

Martin Truex Jr. has three career wins at Richmond and enters the weekend as the favorite according to BetMGM with a +375 moneyline. Denny Hamlin (+500) and Kyle Larson (+600) – who were at the center of last week's kerfuffle at Pocono – have the next-best odds.

Best odds to win• Martin Truex Jr. +375• Denny Hamlin +500• Kyle Larson +600• Christopher Bell +800• William Byron +900• Kevin Harvick +900

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some of the best bets for the weekend. He suggests good mid-tier value can be found in Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott (+1600) and 23XI's Tyler Reddick (+1800). Elliott has five top-five finishes in 14 starts at Richmond, while Toyota and 23XI have been particularly strong this season on short tracks.

Cook Out 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletRyan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Cook Out 400

The forecast calls for highs in the upper-90s and a 51 percent chance of rain for both days of Cup Series running. Three of the last four Cup Series races and five overall have been significantly impacted by rain this season with Truex already having won two of them.