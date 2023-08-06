NASCAR at Michigan: Rain delays start of FireKeepers Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up. Four playoff spots remain un-clinched with four races remaining in the regular season.
Despite recent dominance in its home state, the Ford stable has been usurped as the favored constructor at Michigan International Raceway by the Toyotas and Chevys.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400:
FireKeepers Casino 400 starting grid
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Josh Berry (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
FireKeepers Casino 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday12:30 - 1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:20 - 2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday2:30 - 3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA)3 - 6:30 p.m.: FireKeepers Casino 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)
FireKeepers Casino 400 details
Track: Michigan International Speedway (2-mile, D-shaped superspeedway), in Brooklyn MichiganLength: 200 laps for 400 milesBanking: Turns – 18 degrees | Tri-oval – 12 degrees | Backstretch – 5 degrees2022 winner: Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Ford
Truex returning to JGR for 2024
Amid rampant speculation that he may retire at the end of the season, Martin Truex Jr. announced Saturday that he will remain with Joe Gibbs Racing at least through 2024. The current Cup Series points leader and 2017 champion has been with JGR since 2019.
BREAKING NEWS: @MartinTruex_Jr announces he will return to @JoeGibbsRacing in 2024. pic.twitter.com/skcRWj7RDx— NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2023
Gragson suspended indefinitely
Legacy Motor Club announced Saturday that it had indefinitely suspended Noah Gragson, driver of its No. 42 Chevrolet for "actions that do not represent the values of our team." Josh Berry, who has filled in for Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman at different points this season, will drive the No. 42 this weekend.
A screenshot captured by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette showed that Gragson liked a meme on Instagram that made light of the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis police department in 2020.
“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media,” Gragson wrote in a statement. “I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”
Shortly after Legacy announced its suspension, NASCAR suspended Gragson indefinitely as well.
Top drivers and best bets for the FireKeepers Casino 400
Despite having won the last seven races in their backyard, a Ford driver is not among the top four favorites coming into the weekend and only two of the top 10. Kevin Harvick, who has won five of those last seven, has the fifth-best odds to win Sunday at 10-to-1. Denny Hamlin is the favorite headed into Michigan.
Best odds to winDenny Hamlin +500William Byron +600Kyle Larson +700Kyle Busch +900Martin Truex Jr. +900Kevin Harvick +1000
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg took a deeper dive on the odds earlier in the week and suggests good mid-tier value in Joey Logano (+1400) and Chase Elliott (+1600). Logano has won at Michigan three times in his career, and Elliott, while winless at Michigan, sports the best average finish (8th) there of anyone in the field. If you like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests last week's winner Chris Buescher, who is +6000 to win.
FireKeepers Casino 400 entry list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports FordZane Smith (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaAustin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports ChevroletTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletJosh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
FireKeepers Casino 400 weather
It being the summer in the Midwest, atmospheric unpredictability is the norm. As of Friday afternoon, the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain during Saturday's practice and qualifying and a 60% chance of rain looms for race day.