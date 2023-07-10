NASCAR results: William Byron wins rain-shortened Cup race at Atlanta ahead of Daniel Suárez and A.J. Allmendinger

Quaker State 400 results
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Quaker State 400 TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday5:30-7 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)
Sunday6-7 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)7-10 p.m.: Quaker State 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)
Quaker State 400 details
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile, high-banked dogleg oval), Hampton, GeorgiaLength: 260 laps for 400 milesBanking: Turns – 28 degrees | Straightaways – 5 degreesLast year's winner: Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Quaker State 400 starting grid
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Austin Hilll (62), Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
A hybrid superspeedway
Prior to the 2022 season, speedway management completed a facelift of the 1.54-mile circuit that narrowed the corners and raised the banking to 28 degrees to encourage racing that more resembles the 2.5-mile-plus Daytona and Talladega superspeedways.
The results were mixed. While organizers got the exciting pack racing they wanted, between two races there were 22 cautions for crashes. That's more than the last four races at Daytona and Talladega combined. The spring race this year did only feature five yellow flags including the two stage breaks, suggesting teams and drivers have acclimated to the unique track.
Top drivers and best bets for the Quaker State 400
Pack racing is inherently unpredictable as one wrong move can hang you out of the draft and plummeting down the order like a stone. Accordingly, BetMGM's odds for the race win are wide open with no driver entering the weekend at better than 12-to-1.
Best odds to win• Ryan Blaney +1200• Brad Keselowski +1200• Kyle Busch +1300• Chase Elliott +1300• Denny Hamlin +1300• Joey Logano +1300
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the odds, noting that it could be a good weekend for Ford. In terms of mid-tier value, Bromberg recommends Bubba Wallace (+2500) and Alex Bowman (+3000) as both have seen most of their success on superspeedways. If you're looking for a longshot, he recommends 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, who enters the weekend at +4000.
Quaker State 400 entry list
Weather for the Quaker State 400
The weekend forecast calls for temperatures in the high 80s/lower 90s with a 51% chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. Due to the later start time for qualifying and race, they may duck the summer afternoon rain showers that are commonplace in the south during spring and summer months, so the weekend seems likely to remain mostly on schedule.