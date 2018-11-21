  • Nashville man killed when concrete tossed from bridge

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man driving on a Nashville highway was killed when a chunk of concrete fell from an overpass, smashing into his car.

    Joe Shelton Jr. was driving on Interstate 24 when piece of concrete went through his windshield, hitting him in the face, early Tuesday morning, WZTV reported.

    Police believe it was thrown from a bridge above and looked like it was part of a curb and not a part of the bridge, ABC New

    In this photo released by the Nashville Police, an officer holds large piece of concrete that struck a vehicle on Interstate 24, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
    Nashville Police via AP
    Shelton hit a pickup truck then smashed into a guardrail before stopping. 

    Police are looking at surveillance video to see what happened, WZTV reported

     

