Nashville man killed when concrete tossed from bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man driving on a Nashville highway was killed when a chunk of concrete fell from an overpass, smashing into his car.
Joe Shelton Jr. was driving on Interstate 24 when piece of concrete went through his windshield, hitting him in the face, early Tuesday morning, WZTV reported.
Police believe it was thrown from a bridge above and looked like it was part of a curb and not a part of the bridge, ABC New
sreported.
Shelton hit a pickup truck then smashed into a guardrail before stopping.
Police are looking at surveillance video to see what happened, WZTV reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- North Hills gym teacher accused of inappropriate contact with elementary student
- Local woman goes missing while vacationing in Mexico
- ‘There's blood everywhere': 911 call released in former judge's alleged killing of ex-wife
- VIDEO: Three major retailers announce new gift card restrictions to prevent scams
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}