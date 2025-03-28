NBA Expansion and March Madness with Tom Haberstroh, Futuristic Thunder and Streaky Lakers with Thinking Basketball | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

KOC is joined by Tom Haberstroh as the guys react to the absolutely unbelievable game-winning buzzer beater from Josh Giddey. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers lose in devastating fashion (mostly because of LeBron's careless late turnover), and now it has the guys wondering if the Chicago Bulls are BACK?? Plus the Indiana Pacers scored HOW MANY points last night vs the hapless Wizards? And Kev and Tom weigh in on how fun an Indiana-Detroit Pistons First Round matchup would be. Plus Adam Silver's press conference on Thursday covered everything from NBA Expansion in Europe, (and Seattle/Las Vegas), how All-Star Weekend needs to change (again!), and how Tanking can be addressed. And don't miss the guys' thoughts on Cooper Flagg's masterpiece performance vs Arizona that sent them to the Elite 8, along with Coach John Calipari's Arkansas squad blowing a massive lead to Texas Tech, and Alabama's historic night from 3-point land.

Then, Thinking Basketball's Ben Taylor joins Kevin O'Connor to discuss the cutting-edge strategies being implemented by the "futuristic" Oklahoma City Thunder. Are the Boston Celtics on that level, too? Plus, Ben is blown away by what he's seeing from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, he just wonders if they'll be able to keep it up over the course of the Playoffs. And Ben weighs on why so many fans complain about the volume of 3-pointers being shot in today's "modern" NBA, and how the league may need to address it.

(1:05) Lakers lose on Bulls buzzer-beater

(6:28) Pacers put up 162 pts on Wizards

(9:34) Current Eastern Conference playoff matchups

(12:01) Adam Silver comments on NBA expansion

(18:34) Silver admits All-Star game missed the mark

(23:46) Could NIL in college hoops end NBA tanking?

(35:32) Cooper Flagg shines in Duke win vs. Arizona

(39:31) Texas Tech rallies back to beat Arkansas

(44:55) Alabama shoots record 3’s vs. BYU

(48:18) Ben Taylor of Thinking Basketball joins

(48:59) Are Celtics title favorites?

(56:28) Draymond Green deserving DPOY favorite?

(1:02:25) Is Camara a modern-day Pippen?

(1:08:40) 2024 NBA re-draft

(1:12:01) A Thinking Basketball video on Bronny?

(1:13:28) Assessment of Lakers recent skid

(1:22:55) Banchero bounces back

(1:23:01) Modern vs. ‘old school’ NBA

