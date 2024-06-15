NBA Finals Game 4 Reaction: Mavs stomp Celtics, sending series back to Boston | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by new Yahoo Sports contributor Isis "Ice" Young to break down how the Mavericks dominated the Celtics on Friday night.

Vince and Ice kick off the show by talking about the Mavericks playing with force, on both offense and defense, and how it aligned with Dereck Lively’s quote about being the aggressor against the Celtics.

Luka Doncic, who has been criticized by almost everybody in the media, played with pride and put together one of his best two-way performances of the playoffs. Ice says that the criticism was warranted, but only because Luka is regarded as one of the best basketball players in the world and should play more consistent defense.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown looked lost against the Dallas defense, as did pretty much everyone on the Celtics. What can change before game 5 in Boston? Will Kyrie Irving be as effective in Boston as he has been in Dallas?

Finally, Vinnie and Ice debate on who the Finals MVP would be right now and make guesses as to who will be named Finals MVP by the end of the series. Also, both of them make spicy predictions on what will happen in game 5 on Monday.

