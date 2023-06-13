NBA Finals: Nikola Jokić leads Nuggets to 1st NBA title in gritty Game 5 win

For the first time in their franchise’s history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions.

Led by Finals MVP Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets finished off the Miami Heat 94-89 at home on Monday to capture their first title, with a raucous crowd to cheer them on.

It was by no means a beautiful game through which the Nuggets clinched the ring. It was a rock fight of a game, with the Nuggets shooting 5-of-28 from 3-point range and 13-of-23 from the free-throw line. The Heat weren’t much better, shooting 9-of-34 from deep, but were sunk by a 71-50 rebounding disadvantage. Even the officials had a brutal game, making a hideous call on a Jimmy Butler 3-point attempt in crunch time and allowing it to stand.

Unsurprisingly, Jokić was Denver’s saving grace. The two-time MVP finished the game with 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting, 16 rebounds and four assists. The best player in basketball since the playoffs began (and arguably for the last three years) will finish his season with a ring some were doubting would come as recently as a month or two ago.

Now all that’s left is the parade.

Follow NBA Finals, Game 5: Heat at Nuggets