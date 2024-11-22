NBA one-month awards: MVP, Rookie of the Month, Most Improved & more | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, KOC and Tom Haberstroh dive into the news before revealing what their award ballots would look like if the NBA season ended today.

The guys use the Magic's thrilling victory over the Lakers last night to highlight Franz Wagner, who has found his jump shot and once again looks like one of the 20 best players in the NBA. Anthony Davis, an MVP favorite, is already starting to look a bit tired.

KOC talks about his visit to the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, where he witnessed many bathrooms and The Wall, which may or may not be filled with paid actors.

The Hornets topped the Pistons in overtime and seem like they're built for the future with young stars like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Tom and Kevin also discuss the Timberwolves, who have fallen to 8-7 and appear to be out of sorts with a difficult part of the schedule ahead of them.

Before diving into their NBA one-month award ballots, the guys discuss the idea of the NBA changing its playoff seeding to a 1-16 system that does not rely on conferences. Is it in the best interest of the league? Is it even possible?

Finally, find out who would be their picks for MVP, Rookie of the Month, Defensive Player of the Month, Most Improved Player, Coach of the Month, Sixth Man of the Month and even on the All-NBA or All-Rookie teams if the season ended today.

(01:05) - Magic 119, Lakers 118

(06:30) - KOC visits the Intuit Dome

(12:10) - Hornets 123, Pistons 121 (OT)

(15:30) - How worried should the Timberwolves be?

(17:45) - Should the NBA change playoff seeding?

(24:50) - NBA one-month awards

