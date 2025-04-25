NBA Playoff series breakdowns, banged up stars & LA's Jokic blueprint | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, KOC is joined by Tom Haberstroh and the guys do a deep-dive on every single series. Do the Los Angeles Clippers have the Nikola Jokic stopper? Did the New York Knicks turn a corner against the Detroit Pistons? Why the physicality of the Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors series is a bad thing, how Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies would have been better off missing the Playoffs altogether, and Darius Garland's blunt trash talk about Tyler Herro. And why Jayson Tatum's wrist injury is a great thing for Jaylen Brown. The guys give their takes on where every single NBA Playoff matchup stands — don't miss this episode of the KOC Show!

(0:47) Nuggets vs. Clippers Game 3 reaction

(12:12) Lakers vs. Wolves Game 3 preview

(18:33) Rockets vs. Warriors Game 3 preview

(30:25) Pistons vs. Knicks Game 3 reaction

(40:13) Bucks vs. Pacers Game 3 preview

(52:29) Thunder vs. Grizzlies series update

(1:06:45) Celtics vs. Magic series update

(1:12:58) Cavs vs. Heat series update

