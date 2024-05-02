NBA playoffs: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard uncertain to return for Game 6 vs. Pacers

The Milwaukee Bucks still do not know if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard will return to the lineup Thursday night with their season on the line against the Indiana Pacers.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the pair are "working to try" to return for Game 6.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) and Damian Lillard (Achilles) are both working to try and make a return vs. Indiana for Game 6 tonight, but still unclear if either will be able, sources tell ESPN. Bucks are trailing 3-2 in series. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 2, 2024

According to the NBA's injury report released at 11:30 a.m. ET, Antetokounmpo and Lillard are both listed as "doubtful."

The Bucks will not hold a pre-game shootaround on Thursday and head coach Doc Rivers will speak to the media at 5 p.m. ET., 90 minutes before Game 6 tips off.

The Pacers lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Antetokounmpo has not played in the postseason yet due to a calf strain he suffered late in the regular season. Lillard sat out Games 4 and 5 due to an Achilles tendon strain he aggravated in Game 3.

"I think they're very, very, very close," Rivers said Wednesday.

The Bucks have remained competitive in games despite the continued absence of Antetokounmpo, a two-time league MVP and the 2021 Finals MVP. They won Game 1, then forced overtime in Game 3 before losing on a last-second game-winner from Tyrese Haliburton. They extended the series on Tuesday after owning the second and third quarters, led by Bobby Portis and Khris Middleton, who both recorded 29 points in the victory.

Lillard averaged 24.3 points and seven assists in the regular season and stepped up his production in the playoffs with Antetokounmpo sidelined. In Games 1-3, Lillard averaged 32.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4% on 12 3-point attempts per game.