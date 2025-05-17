National

NBA playoffs: Nuggets' Aaron Gordon diagnosed with hamstring strain, in doubt for Game 7 vs. Thunder

Nuggets Thunder Basketball Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon handles the ball in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) (Nate Billings/AP)
The Denver Nuggets may be without Aaron Gordon on Sunday afternoon.

Gordon was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain on Friday, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. It's unclear how severe the injury is or whether Gordon will be able to play in their Game 7 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

