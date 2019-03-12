Neighbors help injured postal worker attacked by dog

DETROIT - Neighbors helped try and pry an attacking dog from a letter carrier who was delivering the mail Friday.
Residents, including one who recorded video of the attack, hit the dog with a broom and steering wheel lock and even dropped a trash can over it in attempts to stop the attacking dog, WJBK reported.
The video then shows a man, presumably the dog’s owner, put a leash on the animal, which appears to be injured after being hit numerous times.
The postal worker eventually gets to safety inside a bystander’s car, WJBK reported.
"We are deeply grateful to the concerned citizens who came the aid of our letter carrier," a USPS spokesperson told WXYZ.
The letter carrier was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, WJBK reported. He is expected to recover, WJBK reported.
Detroit Animal Care captured the dog, whose name is Boss Hog, and ticketed its owner, WJBK reported.
“Unfortunately, attacks such as this provide the postal service an opportunity to remind dog owners that it is their responsibility to restrain their pet in order to avoid attacks against our employees while they are in performance of their duties," a USPS spokesperson told WXYZ.
