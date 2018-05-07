  • New Cedar Point roller coaster reopens after minor collision

    SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — Cedar Point's newest roller coaster that shut down on opening day from a minor collision is back up and running again.

    A spokesman for the amusement park in Sandusky says a train on the new Steel Vengeance coaster bumped into the back of a parked train while coming back into the station on Saturday.

    Four people on the ride asked to see the park's first aid team, but no significant injuries were reported. The riders returned to the park later.

    The ride was closed Saturday afternoon, but reopened later that night.

