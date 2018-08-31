New Jersey college students can minor in medical marijuana

Students at a New Jersey have high expectations for courses of study in medical marijuana, NJ.com reported.
Stockton University begins its fall semester next week and is offering “Cannabis Studies” as a minor, WNYC reported.
"This is a growing industry and we want to prepare our students from a variety of academic viewpoints," biology professor Ekaterina Sedia, the program coordinator for cannabis studies, said in a statement.
"We will not be telling students what is the right thing to do," Sedia said. "We will be providing a context and information that they can use to make their own decisions. Offering a program is not an endorsement."
University spokeswoman Diane D'Amico told NJ.com that the 25 students in the program will take a cannabis law course this fall, followed by a class on medical marijuana in New Jersey in the spring.
Sedia, the coordinator of the program, called medical marijuana “an industry that is developing and certainly there are a lot of possibilities and new jobs.”
“Oftentimes, colleges get criticized for not offering students real-life skills, and that certainly is going to be a life skill regardless of whether New Jersey stops at medical or goes to the recreational side of it,” Sedia, an associate professor of biology, told WNYC.
