New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, hospitalized while serving as acting governor, dies at 71. What we know

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who had served as the acting governor of the state this week while Gov. Phil Murphy was on vacation in Italy, died unexpectedly Tuesday at the age of 71.

Oliver was hospitalized Monday for an undisclosed medical issue, the Associated Press reported.

Murphy released a statement from Italy, where he was vacationing with his wife and children.

"Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver.

Trailblazer

In his statement, Murphy hailed Oliver, who was born in Newark, as a "trailblazer in every sense of the word."

"When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation's history to lead a house of a state legislature," Murphy wrote.

"I know then that her decades of public service made her the idea partner to lead the state of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made."

Who is acting as governor now?

Shortly after Oliver was hospitalized on Monday, Democratic Senate President Nicholas Scutari took over as acting governor. On Monday night, he released a statement that identified him in that role.

"I want to extend my best wishes to Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver for a rapid and healthy recovery. We look forward to her return," Scutari's statement read.

The state's constitution calls on the Senate president to serve as acting governor should the governor and the lieutenant governor be out of the country or incapacitated. Murphy was originally scheduled to arrive back from Italy on Aug. 13, but following Oliver's death a spokesperson said the governor would "return shortly."

'Legacy of dedication, service and inspiration'

Oliver's family announced her death in a statement posted to X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, saying she "leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service and inspiration."

"May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her," the statement added.