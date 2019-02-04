0 New Jersey schools to be required to teach LGBT history

Now two states are requiring schools to teach LGBT history, as New Jersey joins California in adopting a law that makes schools teach about the LGBT movement.

Jersey’s Gov. Phil Murphy made the promise when he ran for governor to promote equality for gay and transgender people, but signed the bill last week, NorthJersey.com reported.

The bill also includes teaching about people with disabilities and their historical roles, NBC News reported.

“The Governor believes that ensuring students learn about diverse histories will help build more tolerant communities and strengthen educational outcomes,” the governor’s office said in a statement, NBC News reported.

Family members of gay and transgender children lauded the bill, saying, “This bill is so important for our young people. They need to see examples of themselves in the history being taught and in classes they are going to each day. We know representation matters,” Jaime Bruesehoff said in December.

“By learning about LGBTQ people who have made amazing contributions to their country, they are seeing possibilities for themselves and hope for the future,” Bruesehoff said.

The law, which requires integration of political, economic and social contributions of those in the LGBTQ and disabled communities in lessons, starts in the 2020-21 school year, NorthJersey.com reported.

The new law does not apply to private schools.

Conservative groups said the law takes the power away from parents and may open the door to kids questioning their sexuality.

“We believe it further erodes the right of parents to discuss this sensitive issue with their children, if in fact schools are going to be promoting and making the claim that this particular person was an LGBTQ member,” Len Deo, president of the New Jersey Family Policy Council, told NorthJersey.com.

