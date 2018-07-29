0 New Orleans shooting: 3 killed, 7 hurt outside strip mall; suspects at large

NEW ORLEANS -

Three people are dead and seven hurt after two shooters opened fire Saturday night in New Orleans, police said. The suspects are reportedly still at large.

'We are disgusted, we are infuriated:' 3 dead, 7 hurt in shooting on troubled block of South Claiborne Avenue. 2 shooters are at-large | https://t.co/x8AZAWM3Xb — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) July 29, 2018

Here are the latest updates:

Update 11:17 a.m. EDT July 29: New Orleans police Chief Michael Harrison said he believed the motives for the shootings were personal, WVUE reported.

TRENDING NOW:

"This has to be personal. Firing indiscriminately into a crowd, shooting 10 people, killing three -- that’s personal," Harrison said. "It doesn’t get more personal and we take it personal. So whoever did this, you should know that the law enforcement community takes it personal, so we’re coming for you."

No new details were released by authorities Sunday morning, The Times-Picayune reported.

Update 3:17 a.m. EDT July 29: According to the New Orleans Advocate, the shooters, both wearing hoodies, opened fire outside a Claiborne Avenue shopping center about 8:30 p.m. CDT.

Advocate reporter Ramon Antonio Vargas tweeted that police believe the shooters, armed with a long gun and a handgun, "fired indiscriminately."

NOPD Chief says 2 individuals in hooded sweatshirt opened fire on crowd on South Claiborne Avenue. 1 with a long gun, 1 with a handgun. 'Appeared to have fired indiscriminately' — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) July 29, 2018

Police said two men and one woman were killed in the gunfire. One of the injured was in critical condition, but the other victims' wounds were not life-threatening, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

The slain victims in tonight's shooting on South Claiborne Avenue were two men and one women. No names released. Seven others were wounded. — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) July 29, 2018

Of the 7 victims who survived tonight's shooting, 1 was in criticial condition and in surgery, NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said. The other 6 are not believed to have life-threatening wounds, Harrison said. — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) July 29, 2018

Investigators are urging anyone who has information about the shooting to call New Orleans police at 504-658-5300.

If you have any information on a fatal shooting incident tonight on S. Claiborne Avenue that killed three victims & wounded seven, call #NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300. https://t.co/hUhKMQbUSC — NOPD (@NOPDNews) July 29, 2018

Read more here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.