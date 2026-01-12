New video shows the minutes before immigration officer fatally shoots woman in Minneapolis

A new video shows more of what happened before a federal immigration officer shot and killed a woman during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis, adding context to a shooting that has sparked national debate on whether the officer acted in self-defense or recklessly.

The video, which is 3:32 minutes long and was filmed by a bystander, was posted Sunday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on X. It shows federal officers and vehicles on a snowy street as a car horn blares on and off, with the sounds of whistles adding to the cacophony.

The camera swings to the left, showing a red SUV sitting perpendicular and blocking part of the road, the woman inside, Renee Good, pressing the horn repeatedly. After over a minute, Good pulled the SUV back slightly, unblocking part of the road and appears to wave at cars to pass. Two vehicles drive past her down the street.

Good's wife is seen outside the red SUV, but the video doesn’t clearly show where she was in the proceeding minutes. Then, after a blare from sirens, a dark truck with a small flashing light pulls to a stop a few feet from Good's SUV. Two officers exit the truck and walk toward Good's car just before the video goes dark.

Bystander videos released last week, shot from multiple angles, show what happened next.

A video filmed by the officer who fired at Good shows one officer ask Good to get out of the car and another tries to open her door. The officer who is filming circles around to the front of the vehicle.

Good reverses briefly, which places the officer who is filming in front of the driver's side of the vehicle. Good then turns the steering wheel toward the passenger side as the officer on the driver's side says again, “get out of the car.” Almost simultaneously, her wife, standing on the passenger side and trying to open the door, shouts, “drive, baby, drive!”

The video veers up toward the sky and gunshots are heard.

Other footage of the shooting shows the officer who fired holstering his gun, then a few seconds of silence before Good's SUV crashes into a parked car.

A woman who appears to be Good's wife runs toward the crash, as the officer who fired walks in the same direction. Bystanders begin screaming.

