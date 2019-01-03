New York law requires changing tables in men's restrooms

NEW YORK - A new law went into effect in New York Jan. 1 that requires men’s restrooms to have changing tables just like women’s restrooms do.
WNYW reported that New York’s Uniform Building Code requires all new or substantially renovated buildings with public restrooms to have changing tables that are accessible to all genders.
State facilities like parks and Department of Motor Vehicles offices are included in the law, as well as restaurants, businesses, movie theaters and stores.
The law was passed last April.
In an announcement of the legislation, it was outlined that a least one changing table needs to be accessible to both genders per publicly accessible floor. Managers and building owners must also post clear signs directing the public to the nearest changing table.
“New York proudly leads the nation in fighting for the rights of working parents, and by ensuring access to these amenities, we will help ensure all New Yorkers can give their children the care they need at this critical stage of their lives,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement at the time. “This legislation supports our efforts to make New York the nation's model for working parents, and helps make it a stronger, fairer and more equal state for all.”
