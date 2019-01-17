  • Newborn baby found dead at Amazon distribution center in Arizona

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for answers after a dead newborn baby was discovered at an Amazon fulfillment center Wednesday.

    According to KTVK, the body was found about 8:30 p.m. in a women's bathroom at the facility on West Lower Buckeye Road, authorities said. Officials said the baby was inside a garbage can, KNXV reported.

    >> Read more news stories 

    Amazon called the incident "terribly sad and tragic" in a statement.

    "We are working with local authorities to support their investigation," the statement read, according to KTVK. "The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority."

    Read more here or here.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories