Newborn baby found dead at Amazon distribution center in Arizona

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for answers after a dead newborn baby was discovered at an Amazon fulfillment center Wednesday.
According to KTVK, the body was found about 8:30 p.m. in a women's bathroom at the facility on West Lower Buckeye Road, authorities said. Officials said the baby was inside a garbage can, KNXV reported.
Amazon called the incident "terribly sad and tragic" in a statement.
"We are working with local authorities to support their investigation," the statement read, according to KTVK. "The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority."
