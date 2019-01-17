Newborns welcome in workplace at nonprofit organization

Workers at an Iowa nonprofit organization are benefiting from a new policy that allows mothers of infants to bring their babies to work, the Des Moines Register reported.
Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa introduced an infants-at-work policy in December. It allows mothers, fathers and guardians to bring their infants to work until the babies for up to six months or when the babies begin to crawl -- whichever comes first, the newspaper reported.
The company also has benefits in place, like an eight-week leave for parents and a five-day bereavement benefit for miscarriages, the Register reported.
The idea for the policy came from an expectant mother, Girl Scouts of Central Iowa CEO Beth Shelton told the newspaper.
"I really had to pause and think about it," Shelton said, "because like many people my gut reaction was about what would be the implications for the operations side of our workplace."
Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa employs about 45 full-time employees across eight sites.
According to the organization’s policy, other employees can help new parents by providing relief during restroom breaks or meetings, the Register reported.
The policy was implemented in the nick of time. Seven employees have either just given birth or are expecting, the newspaper reported.
