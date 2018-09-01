  • Newly released chopper video shows dramatic takedown of Austin bomber

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ROUND ROCK, Texas - Texas state officials released new aerial video of the culmination of a manhunt in March for a serial bombing suspect.

    The dramatic helicopter video shows law enforcement officers cornering Mark Conditt’s small SUV on a Round Rock highway on March 20. As an officer pounds on the window of Conditt’s vehicle, a bomb explodes inside, forcing authorities back.

    “Got an explosion. Got an explosion inside the vehicle,” an officer said.

    Conditt, 24, was killed in the blast.

    A series of bombings in the Austin area beginning on March 2, including one at a San Antonio FedEx facility, killed two people and injured five.

     

