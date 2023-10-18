Neymar tears ACL and meniscus in Brazil's World Cup qualifying match vs. Uruguay

Brazil star Neymar was stretchered off the field Tuesday night after sustaining what appeared to be a serious knee injury in their World Cup qualifying match with Uruguay. On Wednesday, it was confirmed by his Saudi club Al Hilal and the Brazilian medical department that the striker tore his left ACL and meniscus and will require surgery.

"Medical examinations revealed that player Neymar Jr. suffered a torn cruciate ligament and cartilage," Al Hilal wrote in a statement. "He will undergo surgery later and a treatment program for the post-operative period will be determined."

Just before halftime of the match in Montevideo, Uruguay, Neymar was knocked to the ground by Uruguay’s Nicolás de la Cruz. As he fell to the field, Neymar instantly reached for his left leg and knee and was clearly in a lot of pain.

He remained on the ground for quite some time until he was loaded into a cart and taken off the field.

He was later seen hobbling to the locker room helped by someone.

Neymar did walk into the locker room with assistance after being carted off the playing surface, though he didn't return to the match. Neymar was replaced by Richarlison. Now he's facing a lengthy recovery after his season-ending injury.

Neymar, 31, is currently playing for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. He made his national team debut with Brazil in 2010, and has scored 79 goals in 128 appearances for the country. He most recently helped them to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, though he missed two matches there due to injury. Neymar missed time last year with various injuries, too, and underwent ankle surgery in March when he was still with Paris Saint-Germain. He’s played in three matches so far this season with Al-Hilal, and has two assists.

Uruguay held a 1-0 lead when Neymar went down Tuesday night after Darwin Núñez scored just before halftime. Uruguay then pushed that lead to 2-0 in the second half on a de la Cruz goal, which sent them to the two-goal win. Brazil won its first two qualifying matches and then was held to a draw Thursday by Venezuela. Uruguay entered the night with a 1-1-1 record through three matches.