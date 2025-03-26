NFL Draft: 2 RBs who could be the perfect fantasy football fit for the Dallas Cowboys

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

When considering which running back is the best fit for the Dallas Cowboys, it's essential to align the player's skills with the team's existing offensive scheme. Based on the insights from the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast with Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald, there are a few standout candidates from the current draft class who could fit well with Dallas's offense.

The Cowboys have traditionally leaned on a versatile run game, capable of executing both zone and gap-scheme runs effectively. This presents an opportunity for a running back who can handle various types of rushing plays, contribute as a pass catcher, and offer a decent level of speed and agility to break plays in the open field.

Two running backs mentioned in the podcast that stand out as potential fits for the Cowboys are:

TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

According to Matt Harmon, TreVeyon Henderson is likened to Aaron Jones in terms of playing style, who has been proficient in zone run schemes. Since Dallas was listed as the sixth in percentage of zone runs, Henderson's ability to stretch plays to the outside and make gains past the initial defensive line could be crucial. His ability as a pass catcher also presents additional benefits, making him a dual-threat out of the backfield.

Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

Harmon and McDonald spoke well of Johnson's prowess in executing outside zone plays, which are a part of Dallas’ game plan. With his smooth running style and good vision, Johnson could be an option that maintains the balance of Dallas's traditional ground game while offering relief options in the pass game.

Both of these potential draftees could thrive in the Cowboys' offensive system, whether they're running the ball or catching passes in a quick-hitting, high-paced offense. Each provides unique attributes that align with the Cowboys’ needs, making them solid candidates to consider come draft day.