NFL Draft primer: Packers' promising young roster still needs reinforcements on offensive line, defense

2023 record: 9-8, lost in divisional round
Draft picks per round
1st round: No. 252nd round: No. 41 (from Jets)2nd round: No. 583rd round: No. 883rd round: No. 91 (from Bills)4th round: No. 1265th round: No. 169 (compensatory)6th round: No. 2026th round: No. 219 (compensatory)7th round: No. 2457th round: No. 255 (compensatory)
Top needs
Offensive lineLinebackerCornerback
If the Packers could upgrade the offensive line, their offense would be just about complete. Most of the Packers’ efforts the rest of the offseason will probably go toward improving a defense that underachieved a bit last season.
Best first-round fits
Tyler Guyton, OT, OklahomaKingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
Best Day 2 fits
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, MissouriPayton Wilson, LB, NC State
How they did last draft
The Packers got a B-plus; perhaps it should have been an A. They got at least some positive contribution from 10 rookies. Second-round receiver Jayden Reed stood out and fifth-round receiver Dontayvion Wicks might have been a steal.
Dream fantasy draft pick
I'm stumped. Green Bay has an extremely young, deep and hyper-talented ascending offense, led by an impressive quarterback. This team got younger and better at running back with the addition of Josh Jacobs and the Pack had already built a scary-deep receiving corps. Let's maybe just beef up the o-line further and build a wall around Jordan Love. We're looking at an offense without glaring needs. — Andy Behrens