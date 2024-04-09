NFL Draft primer: Bears appear set on Caleb Williams, then their intrigue starts

2023 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 1 (from Panthers)1st round: No. 93rd round: No. 754th round: No. 122 (from Eagles)

Top needs

QuarterbackEDGECenterDefensive tackle

The Bears had a pretty good offseason but there are still holes to fill. Montez Sweat needs a running mate at defensive end. A long-term answer at center would be good. The quarterback question will be answered when Caleb Williams becomes the top pick of the draft.

Best first-round fits

Caleb Williams, QB, USCRome Odunze, WR, WashingtonDallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Best Day 2 fits

Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

How they did last draft

The Bears got an A, and we didn't even know then that the draft pick trade with the Panthers would end up giving Chicago the first overall pick in 2024. The actual 2023 draft was a good one too, with promising seasons from offensive tackle Darnell Wright and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

Dream fantasy draft pick

As you may have heard, Chicago has a decision to make at quarterback. Caleb Williams is both the dream and the expected pick at No. 1. The Bears added significant talent at the skill spots this spring — notably Keenan Allen, D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett — so this is suddenly looking like a turnkey situation for a young QB. In a perfect scenario, one of the big three receivers would slip to Chicago at pick No. 9 overall. Allen was a terrific addition, but, at 31, he's nearing the positional expiration date. — Andy Behrens