NFL early slate: 49ers vs. Browns scores, highlights, inactives, injuries and live tracker

Through five weeks, the San Francisco 49ers look like the class of the NFL. The 49ers are one of two teams with a perfect 5-0 record entering Week 6, the other being the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cleveland Browns should present some resistance for the 49ers in Week 6. Cleveland boasts one of the strongest defensive lines in football. If any team is going to put 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in uncomfortable situations, the Browns are a good bet.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during the NFL's early slate of games in Week 6.