NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 TEs don't offer a lot of upside

It's getting harder to find quality tight ends in the NFL.

The position is important, as teams look for their matchup cheat codes like Trey McBride or Brock Bowers. There just aren't enough good TEs for each team to have a player like that.

The free agency class at tight end reflects how thin the position is. While there are some veterans who can provide something, there are no top-end stars available this offseason. There aren't even many starting-level players.

Here are the top five tight ends in free agency:

1. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Ertz had a bit of a resurgence in 2024, with 654 yards and seven touchdowns for the Commanders. He has had a very good career, but it's asking a lot for Ertz to be an impact player as he's about to turn 35 in November. Yet, in a weak tight end class, he's probably the best option.

2. Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Gesicki was once thought about highly enough that he got the franchise tag from the Dolphins. After some quiet seasons he found a good home with the Bengals, where he had 665 yards. That was more than his previous two seasons combined. He's still a solid pass catcher in the right offense.

3. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Johnson was fine in his five Saints seasons, but he never broke out. He had 1,622 yards in five seasons for New Orleans, topping out at 548. He's a starting tight end somewhere, but it's getting harder to see another level coming for him.

4. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets

Conklin posted 449 yards for the Jets last season and does everything fairly well. Even though he turns 30 in July, he's probably good enough to be a starter for some team on a short-term deal.

5. Austin Hooper, New England Patriots

Hooper made two Pro Bowls with the Falcons, but that was in 2018 and 2019. He has come back to the level of being a reasonable pass catcher in a timeshare at the position, which will still have value to needy teams.