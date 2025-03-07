NFL free-agent rankings: Top 5 safeties includes Dolphins' Jevon Holland

Xavier McKinney got by far the most money among all free-agent safeties last offseason. His deal with the Green Bay Packers was worth a total of $67 million; no other safety switching teams got more than $27 million.

McKinney showed he was worth the investment. McKinney had eight interceptions and was named a first-team All-Pro. He showed that the right safety can help transform a defense.

There might not be a player on McKinney's level in this year's safety class, but there are a few players available on the back end who can help a defense in need. Here are the top five safeties in free agency:

1. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins haven't managed the salary cap very well, which is why they might lose another high-priced free agent. Holland was a good safety for the Dolphins and is just 25 years old heading into next season. He isn't coming off his best season, but still has plenty of prime years left.

2. Tre'Von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

In three of Moehrig's four seasons with the Raiders he played all 17 games. That durability is an asset. Moehrig is a better player in run support than in coverage, but that could have significant value to certain teams.

3. Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Reid is smart, productive and durable. He is still just 28 years old. He has been a big part of the Chiefs' defense the past few years, and he would be a good veteran influence on just about any defense.

4. Jeremy Chinn, Washington Commanders

Chinn is practically an extra linebacker in the defense. He is excellent near the line of scrimmage, having posted 100 tackles in three of his five NFL seasons. He seemed to wear out his welcome with the Panthers but his one season in Washington restored his value.

5. Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

Bynum started every game each of the past three seasons, and he does everything pretty well. He had 137 tackles two seasons ago and a career best three interceptions last season. He'll be 27 next season.