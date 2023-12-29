NFL injury tracker Week 17: Trevor Lawrence dealing with shoulder sprain; Ja'Marr Chase back at practice

Trevor Lawrence was supposed to participate in Thursday's Jacksonville Jaguars practice in a limited capacity, but ended up not showing up on the field.

It was the second straight day the Jaguars quarterback did not take part in practice as he deals with an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. Lawrence suffered the injury Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter when he extended himself to dive for a first down on fourth-and-1.

"When I landed, I knew something was off," Lawrence said this week. "And the next play, it kind of hurts to throw. I wanted to finish the drive out, and we were able to get some points, and then on the 2-point [conversion attempt] could tell by the way I threw it, I couldn't really get my shoulder up good enough to really keep playing.

"I would've loved to have stayed in, but just kind of hurting everybody at that point if I do, so they made the call to just take a seat the rest of the night."

Should he not be able to go Sunday against the Carolina Panthers it will be C.J. Beathard under center.

Chase back at practice, sends digs at Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was a limited participant in practice on Thursday, his first action since suffering a right shoulder injury on Dec. 16. While he was back on the field, he said his status remains up in the air and the final decision on whether he plays will be up to him.

Chase also spent Thursday stirring the pot ahead of the Bengals' Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I know what I see on paper. I know what I see in game," Chase said. "That's why they double everybody. 'Cause they can't do it one on one.

"The best player on their team is [cornerback L'Jarius] Sneed. That's a fact. Everybody knows that. That's why they double everything they see. ... They know I'm good. They know how to play us. It's not like they've got a superstar on their defense."

As it stands, the Chiefs are one game ahead of the Bengals in the AFC playoff race. An already meaningful match up had some spice added to it, thanks to Chase.

"I'm just adding fire to the fuel right now," Chase added. "They're gonna take this, run with it. Hope they put it in their locker."

LIONS

CB Cam Sutton (toe): questionable

DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (pectoral): OUT

LB James Houston (ankle): OUT

TE Brock Wright (hip): OUT

COWBOYS

DE Viliami Fehoko Jr. (knee): questionable

T Tyron Smith (back): questionable

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): OUT

DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle): OUT

DOLPHINS

RB De'Von Achane (toe): limited

T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back): limited

WR Robbie Chosen (concussion): limited

OL Lester Cotton (hip): limited

OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): limited

WR Tyreek Hill (ankle): limited

S Jevon Holland (knees): limited

CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): limited

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): limited

OL Austin Jackson (oblique): limited

QB Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/quad): limited

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (wrist): limited

RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): DNP

WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): DNP

RAVENS

S Kyle Hamilton (knee): limited

CB Arthur Maulet (knee): limited

G/T Patrick Mekan (concussion): limited

P Jordan Stout (back): limited

G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): limited

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): DNP

WR Zay Flowers (calf): DNP

LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): DNP

CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): DNP

PATRIOTS

DL Christian Barnmore (knee): limited

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee): limited

DB Myles Bryant (chest): limited

TE Hunter Henry (knee): limited

LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): limited

CB Jonathan Jones (knee): limited

SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): limited

CB Shaun Wade (hip): limited

OT Trent Brown (illness): DNP

RB Ezekiel Elliott (illness): DNP

S Jalen Mills (concussion): DNP

S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): DNP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): DNP

BILLS

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle): limited

DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): limited

S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): limited

S Micah Hyde (neck stinger): limited

RB Ty Johnson (shoulder): limited

DE Shaq Lawson (illness): DNP

FALCONS

OL Chris Lindstrom (ankle): limited

DL David Onyemata (ankle): limited

OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited

OL Jake Matthews (knee): limited

OL Kalen McGary (knee): limited

LB Lorenzo Carter (neck): limited

QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle): limited

BEARS

OL Lucas Patrick (knee): limited

TE Cole Kmet (knee): DNP

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): DNP

TITANS

G Daniel Brunskill (ankle): limited

DL Marlon Davidson (groin): limited

CB Caleb Farley (back): limited

WR Chris Moore (ribs): limited

OLD Caleb Murphy (shoulder): limited

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (hip): limited

WR Colton Dowell (hip): limited

C Aaron Brewer (knee/ankle): DNP

TEXANS

G Shaq Mason (calf): limited

WR Noah Brown (knee): limited

LB Blake Cashman (hamstring): limited

LB Denzel Perryman (ankle): limited

DE Will Anderson (ankle): DNP

DT Maliek Collins (hip): DNP

DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): DNP

CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): DNP

DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): DNP

RAIDERS

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited

T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): limited

C Andre James (ankle): limited

DE Malcolm Koonce (ribs): limited

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): limited

WR DJ Turner (shoulder): limited

RB Josh Jacobs (quad): DNP

TE Michael Mayer (toe): DNP

COLTS

RB Zack Moss (forearm): limited

LB Segun Olubi (hip): limited

LB Cameron McGrone (illness): DNP

WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): DNP

PANTHERS

OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): limited

LB Frankie Luvu (quad): limited

RB Chuba Hubbard (hamstring): limited

LB Marquis Haynes (back): limited

OT Taylor Moton (rest/knee): limited

CB Troy Hill (concussion): DNP

CB Jaycee Horn (toe): DNP

JAGUARS

CB Tyson Campbell (finger): limited

FS Andre Cisco (groin): limited

G Ezra Cleveland (knee): limited

WR Zay Jones (hamstring): limited

OT Walker Little (hamstring): limited

OT Cam Robinson (knee): limited

TE Brenton Strange (foot): limited

QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): DNP

RAMS

OL Joe Noteboom (foot): limited

DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): limited

TE Lawrence Cager (groin): limited

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

A'Shawn Robinson (back): limited

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (knee): limited

P Jamie Gillan (left groin/left knee): limited

OL Justin Pugh (elbow/back): limited

CARDINALS

LB Zaven Collins (ankle): limited

S Andre Chachere (shoulder): limited

LB Victor Dimukeje (foot): limited

DL Leki Fotu (hand): limited

LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): limited

CB Bobby Price (quad): limited

DL Kevin Strong (knee): limited

CB Garrett Williams (knee): limited

EAGLES

LB Zach Cunningham (knee): limited

LB Nicholas Morrow (abdomen): limited

CB Darius Slay (knee): DNP

SAINTS

S Jordan Howden (illness): limited

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): limited

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

C Erik McCoy (foot): limited

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): limited

WR Chris Olave (ankle): limited

DE Payton Turner (toe): limited

S Lonnie Johnson (knee): DNP

T Tyan Ramczyl (knee): DNP

BUCCANEERS

OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): DNP

CB Carlton Davis (concussion): DNP

TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): DNP

WR Chris Godwin (knee/rest): DNP

49ERS

LB Oren Burks (knee): limited

DT Javon Hargrave (hamstring): limited

WR Deebo Samuel (neck): limited

CB Ambry Thomas (knee/hand): limited

T Trent Williams (groin): limited

DT Arik Armstead (foot/knee): DNP

G Aaron Banks (toe): DNP

S Ji'Ayir Brown (knee): DNP

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

WR Jauan Jennings (concussion): DNP

RB Jordan Mason (illness): DNP

T Jaylon Moore (concussion): DNP

COMMANDERS

DT John Ridgeway (foot): limited

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring): limited

T Andrew Wylie (elbow): limited

S Percy Butler (wrist): DNP

CB Kendall Fuller (knee): DNP

C Tyler Larsen (knee): DNP

T Charles Leno Jr. (calf): DNP

DE James Smith-Williams (illness): DNP

CB Benjamin St-Juste (concussion): DNP

STEELERS

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): limited

RB Najee Harris (knee): limited

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): DNP

LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): DNP

SEAHAWKS

G Anthony Bradford (elbow): limited

S Jamal Adams (knee): limited

CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): limited

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

T Jason Peters (foot): DNP

RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): DNP

LB Nick Bellore (knee): DNP

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

DE Mario Edwards (knee): DNP

DE Dre'Mont Jones (shoulder): DNP

WR DK Metcalf (back): DNP

CHARGERS

OLB Joey Bosa (foot): limited

DB Deane Leonard (heel): limited

T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

TE Nick Vannett (back): limited

DL Nick Williams (shoulder): limited

WR Keenan Allen (heel): DNP

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): DNP

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): DNP

BRONCOS

WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): limited

OLB Baron Browning (concussion): DNP

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): DNP

S Justin Simmons (illness): DNP

WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): DNP

RB Dwayne Washington (illness): DNP

BENGALS

WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): limited

CB Jalen Davis (groin): limited

TE Mitchell Wilcox (foot): limited

CHIEFS

G Trey Smith (ankle/knee): limited

CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): DNP

RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): DNP

T Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

WR Kadarius Toney (hip): DNP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): DNP

PACKERS

RB AJ Dillon (thumb): limited

G/T Elgton Jenkins (shoulder/knee): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee/finger): limited

TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

WR Jayden Reed (toe/chest): limited

CB Robert Rochell (neck): limited

S Darnell Savage (shoulder): limited

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): limited

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): DNP

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): DNP

DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): DNP

VIKINGS

WR Jordan Addison (ankle): limited

CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): limited

DT Sheldon Day (ankle): limited

LB Troy Dye (wrist): limited

RB Alexander Mattison (ankle): limited

S Theo Jackson (toe): DNP

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): DNP

WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): DNP

DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): DNP